Los Angeles Sheriff Says Eight Deputies Took Unauthorized Photos of Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Joe Jurado
Filed to:Kobe Bryant
Kobe BryantKobe Bryant's DeathlapdLos Angeles Police DepartmentlosAngeles
Illustration for article titled Los Angeles Sheriff Says Eight Deputies Took Unauthorized Photos of Kobe Bryant Crash Site
Photo: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Tonight’s story proves that even in the face of outright tragedy, cops will find a way to be fucking gross.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has revealed that eight deputies were allegedly involved in taking graphic photos of the crash that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant as well as seven others, according to ABC 7. The deputies have deleted the photos and are facing investigation in addition to potential disciplinary action. An attorney for Vanessa Bryant revealed that she had specifically gone to the Sheriff’s office the day of the crash to make sure the crash was sealed off from photographers to protect the privacy of the victims.

Villanueva stated that while it may be against department policy it is not against the law. He’s working with Sacramento lawmakers to make the practice a crime. Additionally, he’s working to strengthen the department’s policies around taking pictures at a crime scene.

Regardless of the legality, it’s disgusting that the pictures exist in the first place. Nine people, children among them, lost their lives in horrific fashion. As officers of the law, they’re supposed to follow at least some baseline of respect. Instead, these eight men decide to make a spectacle of the tragedy. Taking the picture is disgusting enough, the fact that these men allegedly shared the pictures as well just makes it worse.

I feel so bad for all the families involved. They’re in the midst of grieving and have to deal with their tragedy being exploited by law enforcement of all people.

Joe Jurado

