Remember in Baby Boy, when Sweet Pea is about to sock one of the kids who did Jody dirty, and he goes, “Awww, shit. This nigga got heart!”? That’s the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Exactly one night removed from putting the fear of God in the Golden State Warriors, the Thunder waltzed into Paycom Center on Wednesday night and took out their frustrations on the Los Angeles Lakers. It sure as hell wouldn’t have appeared that way if you turned off the game with the Lakers up 72-56 at the half. But by the time the final buzzer signaled the game was over, the Thunder not only erased a 26-point lead, but pulled off the largest comeback in the history of the franchise.

Oh, and to add insult embarrassment to injury, Russell Westbrook got himself ejected in the closing seconds because he apparently felt some kind of way about this:

Y’all already know that there is nothing in life (except crab legs) that brings me joy like watching the Lakers lose, and this implosion was especially delicious considering the lengths Los Angeles went to fuck this game off:

Gave up 41 points in the third quarter? Check.

Shot 11-35 from deep? Check.

Westbrook missing a game-tying three with 27 seconds left on the clock? Check.

Malik Monk (really?) hurling an airball from deep that would’ve tied the game with 13 seconds left on the clock? Check.

Carmelo Anthony stealing an inbound pass with 10 seconds left and hurling another airball that would’ve tied the game? Check.

Westbrook finishing with an on-brand quadruple-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 turnovers? Check.

I love this game!



“It’s a game that we’re definitely supposed to win,” Anthony Davis admitted to reporters. “We’re not supposed to lose at all. But we’ll learn from it and move forward.”

If there’s any solace to be drawn from such a colossal failure on the court, expect Laker fans to play the convenient “But LeBron was out with an ankle injury!” card—which is absolutely true, but so is the fact that your raggedy-ass team was up by 26 points without that dude.

“It’s a new team,” Thunder forward Lou Dort said. “We’re all trying to figure it out and try to still bring the chemistry. And I feel like we’re just getting better every game and I feel like today it really worked well for us, just the way we moved the ball and played as a team.”

Keep up the good work, gentlemen.



