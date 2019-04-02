Photo: Associated Press

Los Angeles police Tuesday nabbed a man wanted in the fatal shooting of Nipsey Hussle.



The news comes just two days after Hussle’s sudden and tragic death Sunday at the hands of a gunman.

Working on a tip that someone matching the suspect’s description was in the area, police arrested Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, in Bellflower, Calif., a city about 20 miles south of L.A., NBC News reports, citing sources.

Authorities say that on Sunday, Holder shot and killed Hussle and wounded two other men after walking up to them in the parking lot of Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store in L.A.’s Hyde Park section.

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was shot in the head and body and was pronounced dead at a hospital, officials say. He was 33 years old.