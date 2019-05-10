Lorraine Toussaint is an actor, writer and producer. But being a mother is a responsibility that is unmatched.

“Motherhood is ... it is the greatest part of my life,” Toussaint said.

The star of NBC’s The Village is the mother of a teenage daughter, Samara, a person for whom the actor’s love is indescribable. “My daughter is everything. She’s everything,” she said.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, The Root spoke with some of our favorite black celebrity moms. They laughed, they even cried, but most importantly, these black mothers reflected on what motherhood means to them.

See reflections from Lorraine Toussaint in the video above.