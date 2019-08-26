Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is learning quickly that he’s not President Trump and he can’t just run out here saying anything and still get elected. Recently, America’s dumb-ass Uncle Joe came out of his face to ask a crowd to imagine if America’s first black president, would’ve been assassinated.



“Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee?” Biden asked a crowd at a Hanover, N.H., stop on Friday.

While we get the point he was trying to make, at least two older black women in the crowd sucked their teeth and mumbled, “Fuck this batshit crazy ol’ white man.”*

Well, looks like his “Who has two thumbs and is President Barack Obama’s best friend?” schtick is drying up as a new national poll from Monmouth University shows Biden now in a three-way tie with Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for the Democratic presidential nomination.

From the president’s favorite Hulu show, Fox News:

And the survey—released Monday by Monmouth University—indicates a massive drop for Biden, the front-runner in the nomination race since before he declared his candidacy in late April. It also reflects an increase in support for both Sanders and Warren, the Democratic Party’s two progressive standard-bearers. Sanders and Warren are both at 20 percent in the poll, with Biden at 19 percent. The former vice president plunged 13 percentage points from the 32 percent he stood in June in Monmouth’s last national poll on the Democratic nomination race. Sanders rose six points from the June poll, with Warren rising five points.

The Biden campaign wasn’t trying to hear it, telling news reporters, “This poll is an outlier that is contradicted by every measure of the national average,” Fox News notes.

Biden’s campaign pointed to the Real Clear Politics average, which shows the former vice president with a double-digit lead over Sanders and Warren.

“The main takeaway from this poll is that the Democratic race has become volatile,” Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray told Fox News.

“Liberal voters are starting to cast about for a candidate they can identify with,” Murray said. “Moderate voters, who have been paying less attention, seem to be expressing doubts about Biden. But they are swinging more toward one of the left-leaning contenders with high name recognition rather than toward a lesser-known candidate who might be more in line with them politically.”

The poll suggests that Biden, who has become a walking personification of the word “d’oh,” has “suffered an across the board decline” with a “14-point drop from June to August with white Democrats, a 17-point free-fall among voters without a college degree, a 14-point plunge among men, a 13-point drop among women, and a nine-point deterioration among voters 50 and older. He also went from 40 percent in June to 22 percent now among Democrats who consider themselves moderate or conservative,” Fox News reports.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California is making up ground but is still a distant fourth in the Monmouth Poll, at 8 percent, with Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg both at 4 percent.

