Logic's Trash Cover Of Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day" Is As Bad As You Think It Is

What the world absolutely, 1,000% didn’t need was Logic doing a cover of Ice Cube’s song “It Was A Good Day” but that’s what we got. On Monday, he released his own rendition of the 1992 classic and it’s just as bad as you think it is. Logic’s eighth album, College Park, was released last month to little fanfare.

Naturally, he decided to gain some traction by doing this extremely unnecessary cover. The video has received millions of views—most of which are presumably hate views—on social media and since we can’t unsee it, you must see it too:

Logic has been critiqued for his version of the song for many reasons: his singing/not rapping, saying the N-word in a downright uncomfortable manner, the way he lowered and tickled the microphone in a gross way, his decision to even do “It Was a Good Day” in the first place. He has been corny for many, many years and this just adds fuel to the fire.

Even Ice Cube’s son, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., commented on how awkward it was:

Aside from his overall lack of talent, Logic’s entire career feels performative. Blackness and what is means to be a mixed raced person in America is inherently complex. However, choosing to poorly modify a rap classic by one of the most pivotal figures in the history of hip hop—someone who loudly protested the racist and violent treatment of Black men in this country—is definitely not it.

If there is one thing that we’re certain about, it’s that Logic will definitely continue to be corny af—consume his music at your own risk.