It’s officially “Bad Bitch o’clock,” as Lizzo has announced the release date for her new album, Special.

According to Variety, the Grammy-winner has set July 15 for Special to hit the streets. She made the announcement along with a preview of the gorgeous album cover on Twitter. The black and white image shows the “Truth Hurts” singer in a sparkling headpiece fit for a queen.

She also released the video for the first single “About Damn Time,” calling it the song of the summer, and she’s not wrong. It starts with Lizzo in the “Stressed and Sexy Support Group,” which she then leaves and dances down the hall, transforming her drab surroundings into a colorful club. “About Damn Time” has a definite disco, cool R&B sound that is incredibly catchy and will be stuck in your head all summer long.

During a February Variety cover story, the “Juice” singer discussed what fans can expect from the “musically badass” Special.

“Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018. It has evolved to a place where I’m proud,” she said. “It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music.”

Lizzo’s music has always been very personal, which is one of the reasons it’s become so popular. She’s able to tap into the emotions of listeners with her confessional lyrics.

“I think that I will never be the kind of artist that’s like, ‘This album is about a story I wrote. It’s not real,’” she said. “I’m always just a very personal, like ‘I’m-talking-to-my-friend-on- the-phone-with-really-good-music-behind-me bitch.’ I will say this: it is a love album. I’m shocked.”

And of course, let’s not forget her successful reality competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, currently taking over social media and streaming on Prime Video.

Now excuse me while I spend the rest of the weekend with “About Damn Time” on repeat.