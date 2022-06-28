In a joyful, yet revealing “Carpool Karaoke,” Lizzo joined James Corden for a ride around Los Angeles on The Late Late Show. The enthusiastic singer was excited just to be there. After the duo opened with “Good as Hell,” she exclaimed, “Wow, this is so cool. People know my music well enough that I can, like, do this. It’s so cool.”



Lizzo Carpool Karaoke - #LateLateLondon

After explaining how she went from her real name, Melissa, to Lizzo, they went into a fun version of “Juice,” which led James to grab a flute from the back seat. The Grammy-winner threw some shade at the talk show host’s flute choice but played it anyway. After Corden asked why her flute was named “Sasha Floot” after Beyoncé’s alter ego “Sasha Fierce,” the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star told him how important Queen Bey has been to her life.

“When I was shy, or I didn’t think I was cool or I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me,” she said. “I would feel something. I would feel like my life is gonna be better, you know? There’s hope for me.”

“The way she makes people feel, that’s how I want to make people feel with music,” Lizzo added. “She’s been my North Star.”

The discussion of Beyoncé’s greatness led to a rousing rendition of “Crazy in Love.” This was followed by a deep dive into the “Cuz I Love You” singer’s religious upbringing, which sometimes causes trouble between the flamboyant entertainer and her more traditional family members.

“For the first 10 years of my life, when we lived in Detroit, I was in The Church of God in Christ. When you have that faith, it is strict with the kind of music you listen to,” she said. “We didn’t listen to secular music, it was devil music.”

Corden wondered if a young Melissa would have been allowed to listen to Lizzo. “Early on Lizzo, yes. But when Lizzo started cussing, no,” she said while laughing. “I’ve pissed a few family members off.” She remarked on how her cousin will call her mom yelling, “Tell Melissa to put some damn clothes on.”

The crazy road trip wrapped up with an “impromptu” TikTok of Lizzo’s new single “About Damn Time,” and of course, “Truth Hurts,” because that’s the show closer.