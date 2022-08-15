Embattled WNBA star Liz Cambage has announced what’s next for her career and apparently it’s time away from the league.



On Monday , the former Los Angeles Sparks center posted a message on Instagram confirming that she has decided to “step away from the league.”

“Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I’m honored to have shared the court with such amazing ladies for as long as we did. I’m sorry to have left abruptly and I wish it would have ended on a different note,” the Australian Opals national team standout wrote. “I’ve decided to step away from the league for the time being and I’m hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players. While I’ll miss rocking the purple and gold, I’ll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors. Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with 💖”

Cambage and the Los Angeles Sparks parted ways in July when the team announced a “contract divorce.” Her statement on Monday included the four-time All-Star’s first comments since her split from the team. All of this has come as a shock since the center spent the pre-season posting stories about how excited she was to play in LA this year.

According to Yahoo! Sports, rumors surfaced that there was dissension among the teammates, with Cambage upset about not getting the ball enough. Things deteriorated with the 2011 No. 2 draft pick leaving the team during its playoff push. The Sparks were in sixth place when she exited and finished the season in 11th.

Earlier this year, Cambage was the subject of controversy when the Australian national team investigated claims that she used a racial slur toward the Nigerian team during a scrimmage in the lead up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She denied using the term “monkey” during a brawl between the two teams. She then left the Opals before the Olympics, saying she needed to focus on her mental health.

In the past, the former Las Vegas Aces center has been open about her struggle with anxiety and depression, writing in The Players’ Tribune, “I’ve been honest…both privately and publicly, as much as I can. So much so that I think I’ve almost developed this kind of…persona around it, do you know what I mean? It almost feels as if, in its own way, my life has been a ‘mental health conversation.’”

When her game is on, Liz is a truly talented player. She still holds the WNBA record for most points scored in a single game, 53.

I genuinely hope this time away helps her find balance and peace.