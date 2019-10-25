Livestream: President Obama, Clintons to Offer Remembrances at Funeral for Rep. Elijah Cummings

The funeral for Rep. Elijah Cummings takes place today after hundreds of mourners lined up for a Friday morning viewing at Cummings’ church of 40 years, New Psalmist Baptist Church.

Luminaries like former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are expected to celebrate the life of the esteemed Maryland Democrat. Bishop Walter Scott Thomas Sr. will deliver the eulogy.

WSB-TV has the full rundown of speakers:

Who is speaking: Those set to speak include: President Barack Obama; President Bill Clinton; Hillary Clinton; Nancy Pelosi; Kweisi Mfume, former NAACP leader; University of Maryland law professor Larry Gibson; former Baltimore health commissioner Leana Wen; clergy member Dr. Alfred Vaughn; Deaconess Margaret Ann Howie; Jon Alexander; and congressional staff member Harry Spikes. In addition, Cumming’s widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, and daughters Jennifer and Adia Cummings, along with Cumming’s brother, James, are also expected to speak.

On Thursday, Cummings—who died on Oct. 17—became the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.