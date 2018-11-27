Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

JACKSON, Miss—Mike Espy is hoping to pull off perhaps one of the biggest upset of the 2018 elections against Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith tonight. Espy, a former congressman and agriculture secretary, wasn’t expected to earn enough votes during the midterm elections, let alone make it to a runoff. Support for both candidates have gone down racial lines, with black residents overwhelming backing Espy and white voters supporting Hyde-Smith.

While the Senate race has dominated news coverage, there are 18 other elections on the ballot. The Root will update you on all of the races as the results come in.

Stay tuned!



