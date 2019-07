Illustration: Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images

Greetings from Detroit! The Root is here in the Motor City live-blogging the first night of debates from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, where the organization Black Voters Matter held a pre-debate forum with residents of Detroit, moderated by CNN commentator Angela Rye.

Senior reporter Terrell Jermaine Starr is on location and will give you up-to-the-minute reactions from Detroiters during the debates, as well as what was said during the pre-debate convo. Stay tuned!