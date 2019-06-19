Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Let’s all think back to early 2016: Trump wasn’t president and Hillary Clinton was poised to become the first woman to call all the shots. Marco Rubio and then-regular-New-York-pain-in-the-ass Donald Trump were engaged in a full-on bitchy barb of insults.



From education to sweating to Marco’s tiny stature to Trump’s tiny hands and implied dick jokes, the two were relentless in their level of disdain for one another.

From Time:

Trump: “Little Marco Rubio is just another Washington D.C. politician that is all talk and no action #RobotRubio” (via Twitter) Rubio: “He’s always calling me Little Marco. And I’ll admit he’s taller than me. He’s like 6’2″, which is why I don’t understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5’2″. Have you seen his hands? They’re like this. And you know what they say about men with small hands? You can’t trust them.”

Well, when Trump kicked off his rally, guess who was all smiles and “Let’s go!” Because Little Marco is nothing if not a barnacle for cozying up to the man in the White House—the man he once called a con artist out for his own political gain—Rubio not only tweeted images of himself at the rally but he added captions like: “no better place to kickoff a campaign for President than the Sunshine State.”

“The road to #Victory2020 runs through Florida Let’s go!” he said, Newsweek reports.

“Let’s go” is Rubioan for “I think you have a chance at winning this again and I’m trying to replace Sen. Lidnsey Graham (R-SC) for Trump’s nut bag,” which is a bag for Trump’s little hands.

All of this was a far cry from 2016 Rubio, who claimed Trump was trying to “make America orange,” and Twitter noticed:

Out of all the tweets on Twitter, Newsweek notes that Rubio took exception to this one tweet, in particular, and sent a sarcastic response.

There was one tweet that truly summed up the feelings of those who saw Little Marco stumping for Trump:

