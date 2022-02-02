The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for 2022 induction, and there are some bonafide legends on the list.



Variety reports Eminem, Lionel Richie and A Tribe Called Quest are all first time finalists. Of these artists, Eminem, who is also set to perform in the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, is the only one in his first year of eligibility.

Nominees also include Beck, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and Carly Simon.

Artists are eligible 25 years after their first commercial recording. So you’re telling us that you just figured out Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest and national treasure Dolly Parton are awesome enough for your special club?

Adding to this nonsense is repeat nominees who’ve previously appeared on the ballot, but haven’t been inducted yet. Among this who’s who of music is the legendary Dionne Warwick.

Really!? Ms. Dionne, the Queen of Twitter, isn’t in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!?

Look, the Hall gets it wrong all the time, but Dionne Warwick?

Compared to some of the other nominees, Warwick doesn’t have it that bad, as this is only her second time on the list. However, we still must ask, why would it take Dionne “Freakin” Warwick more than once to be recognized?

Other repeat nominees include Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, the New York Dolls and Rage Against the Machine.

Yeah, there’s some very talented names in that group. It might be time for a shake up at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The final list of five to seven inductees will be announced in May.

If you’re as outraged as I am, you can participate in the 2022 “induction fan vote.” Everyday through April 29 fans can go to vote.rockhall.com or if you live in Cleveland, the actual Hall of Fame, and vote for your favorites.

A “fans’ ballot” featuring the top five selections is counted alongside the industry pros’ ballots for 2022 inductees.

Inductees are chosen by an international voting body comprised of more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

Other than Dionne Warwick, because duh, of the artists mentioned above, who do you really want to see get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?