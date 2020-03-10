Life After Lockup: Fresh Off a Presidential Pardon, Angela Stanton-King Announces She's Coming for Rep. John Lewis' Congressional Seat

US President Donald Trump (L) sits next to Terrence Williams and Angela Stanton-King (R) during a meeting with African-American leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 27, 2020. Photo : Nicholas Kamm ( AFP via Getty Images )

I’m all for people getting a second chance at life, but looking to test that credo is a convicted felon named Angela Stanton-King, who took a break from laying hands on Donald Trump to announce that she’ll be running for a U.S. Congressional seat in Georgia against the much more deserving incumbent, Rep. John Lewis.

Stanton-King, whose career accomplishments include leaving obtuse comments on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, being a raging homophobe, and moonlighting as Candace Owens’ tether, made the announcement on Twitter in hopes that the general populous would actually give a shit.

“It’s official. I’m running for U.S. Representative for the 5th District of Georgia,” she tweeted on Friday. “This isn’t about replacing John Lewis, this is about picking up the torch and continuing the fight for Justice.”

While the LGBTQ community will presumably be excluded from her efforts to empower marginalized communities, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that her campaign will focus on criminal justice, railing against Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose, reintegrating inmates back into society, and finally learning how to do the Electric Slide—though I’m sure she’ll also find the time to continue blasting our forever president Barack Obama whenever possible.



Stanton-King was also among those recently pardoned by her lord and savior Donald Trump for her 2004 conviction in an elaborate vehicle-theft ring that involved her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Search Results Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida.

“I turned my life around. I have completely redeemed my life,” she said in a statement. “This race is not about me trying to beat John Lewis. It is about carrying the torch and picking up the fight. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results.”

Allowing Stanton-King to assume a congressional seat would also fall under that definition, but I digress.

While the delusional former Democrat has zero political experience, she’s in great company considering our Coronavirus-in-Chief didn’t either prior to seizing the White House in 2017. And if you think Stanton-King is even remotely bothered by any of the backlash she’s received from her decision to become a Congresswoman, she has a message for us all:

Let us hope and pray that it goes about as well for her as it did for Stacey Dash, who was forced to withdraw in 2018.