This weekend, an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs was targeted by a 22-year-old gunman. The incident left five people dead and 25 injured, reports say. The suspect could have killed even more, but one brave bar patron subdued and disarmed him just in time for the police to come arrest him, per The Associated Press.



“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” said the club in a statement on Facebook.

Authorities identified the alleged gunman as Anderson Lee Aldrich. The report says he walked into Club Q Saturday night with an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon and opened fire. The attack ceased once a bar patron grabbed a handgun from Aldrich and hit him with it. The individual also had Aldrich pinned Aldrich by the time the police arrived. The cops also recovered the handgun, the semiautomatic weapon and ammunition magazines.

“Had that individual not intervened this could have been exponentially more tragic,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told AP News.

The club called the incident a “hate attack” which wouldn’t be a far-off assumption given the LGBT community is still healing from the hit-and-run outside The Jeffrey Pub in Chicago this summer and the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Florida back in 2016.

The club goers, family members and friends of the victims mourned together at a memorial.

Read the reactions from Club Q patrons via AP News:

Joshua Thurman said he was in the club with about two dozen other people and was dancing when the shots began. He initially thought it was part of the music, until he heard another shot and said he saw the flash of a gun muzzle. “I could have lost my life — over what? What was the purpose?” he said as tears ran down his cheeks. “We were just enjoying ourselves. We weren’t out harming anyone. We were in our space, our community, our home, enjoying ourselves like everybody else does.”