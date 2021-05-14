Let's Zen TF Out With Big Sean and Get Our Minds Right With His Mom, Myra Anderson

As you probably know by now, May is Mental Health Awareness Month and...may you be blessed with the ability and opportunity to get your mind right.

Thankfully, rapper Big Sean and his mother Myra Anderson are here to guide us.

On May 1, Sean and Ms. Myra announced a new wellness video series presented by Sean’s nonprofit Sean Anderson Foundation to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month.

More info about the series as well as the Sean Anderson Foundation via the press release sent to The Root:

In each episode, Sean and Myra will have a 10 - 15 minute candid conversation surrounding a specific area of wellness. Topics include: mindset, sleep/circadian rhythms, meditation, diet/exercise and the emotional freedom technique (EFT).

The Sean Anderson Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for underserved youth and their families. Previously, the foundation hosted a Mental Health Awareness panel, which explored the narrative and stigma around mental health in the Black community. Throughout the past year, Sean and the foundation have engaged in a variety of initiatives to help those in need during these unprecedented times. Sean hosted virtual fundraisers to benefit COVID-19 response efforts, as well as partnered with McDonalds for their Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program. The Detroit native was recently appointed Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons, where he and the foundation work with the team to create opportunities and programs in the Detroit area.

The Root recently sat down with the Detroit native rapper and his mom and it was adorably healing.

Sean’s latest album, Detroit 2 (I mean, he has a song on there called “ZTFO” which stands for “Zen The Fuck Out”), is especially mindful and the 33-year-old rapper gets really vulnerable. For example, in his song “Deep Reverence” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, he raps the following:

In high school I learned chemistry, biology

But not how to cope with anxiety

Or how I could feel like I’m by myself on an island

With depression on all sides of me (damn)

“I know how real that is and remember being in high school, having these emotions—even out of high school [I’m] still having them—and not really understanding what it is,” Sean mused. “We have health class—and that all falls under health. People place the label of ‘mental health’ on it and I think that gives it a stigma. It’s all health...it’s all attached to the same thing.”

The two also talked about how they’ve engaged in self-care, especially within the past year with everything going on—there’s the global pandemic, BLM uprisings...and the continuous loss of our hip-hop legends.



The mother-son duo are also huge fans of meditation (as am I—I start my mornings with a 10-minute meditation via the Insight Timer app before I do anything else) and we actually ended the interview with a guided meditation. It was great. Breathe.



“That’s actually what this series is about, it’s about showing people the things they can do—lifestyle-wise—that don’t cost a lot of money...just little things you can do that make a big difference in [regards] to your health and emotions,” Myra, who also brought some wisdom by teaching us all about effective soothing methods such as the emotional freedom technique, noted.

Catch a new video from Sean’s and Ms. Myra’s series this Saturday at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT (and every remaining Saturday in the month of May; same time) via the Sean Anderson Foundation’s website and its IGTV page. You can also catch up on the videos that are already streaming.