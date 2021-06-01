Let's Electric Slide Down This Newly Announced List of Performances at Essence Fest 2021

Jazmine Sullivan, left, DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo, Tank, Michelle Williams, Kirk Franklin, Davido, D-Nice Photo : Bennett Raglin ( Getty Images ) , Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , Steven Ferdman ( Getty Images ) , Isaac Brekken ( Getty Images ) , Theo Wargo ( Getty Images ) , Kevork Djansezian ( Getty Images ) , Brad Barket ( Getty Images ) , Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee ( Getty Images )

Y’all ready to bust out your linen suits for Essence Fest 2021?

In February, we announced that Essence would be going the hybrid route for this year’s New Orleans-based festival—including both in-person and virtual programming. So, that means you can show off your linen suit on social media from the comfort of your home or down in NOLA!



Adopting the theme of “Live Loud” this year, The Root previously reported that the fest will “include powerful daytime interactive sessions and star-studded evening concerts and connections. Also, in continued partnership with the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana and under strict adherence to guidance from health agencies, Essence will produce live-to-tape activations available only to local New Orleans and Louisiana residents, honoring essential workers and first responders.”



On Tuesday, Essence announced the performance lineup to look forward to! Y’all ready? Here we go...



We’re getting Heaux Tales after hibernation with Jazmine Sullivan! A round of mimosas plus ANOTHER ONE with DJ Khaled! Lean into Sex, Love & Pain with Tank after dark! “Say Yes” to Michelle Williams! If I tell you I love you ohhhh, it’ll be while Davido is performing! Do you want a revolution (Whoop Whoop!)? Because you’re going to get one with Prophet Plies Kirk Franklin! Annnnd, D-Nice will be giving us more Club Quarantine live vibes, Essence Fest-style.



Plus, there will be appearances by Mary J. Blige, Angela Yee, Adrienne Bailon, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Tracy G, Tiana Major9, Big Freedia, Miss Lawrence, Supacent and more!

Latraviette Smith-Wilson, Essence Chief Strategy & Engagement Officer said in a statement via the official press release sent to The Root:

“The Essence Festival of Culture, now the largest festival in the nation by per day attendance, is an unparalleled convening and celebration of global Black culture and continues to have even deeper impact on our communities via our expanded focus on economic inclusion, cultural ownership and community development...As a live experience, the Essence Festival normally attracts more than 500,000 attendees annually during July 4th weekend in New Orleans—but last year, we made the necessary decision to shift our multi-day celebration to an innovative virtual format due to COVID-19. The Essence Festival was the first of its kind and scale to be executed virtually during the pandemic, and our team worked tirelessly to deliver the content, programming and resources that our community desired. As a result, the Essence Festival of Culture provided much-needed, only-at-Essence content and experiences that inspired, entertained, informed and empowered—resulting in 45+ million full-stream views of 2020 Festival content to date. This year, we are thrilled to bring forth another exciting talent line-up, curated programming and a new hybrid experience that will directly touch the people of New Orleans and Louisiana while also further extending our reach, engagement and impact via enhanced digital, technology and streaming capabilities to connect more of our community in the U.S. and across the diaspora.”

For those of you staying at home to enjoy the virtual version, Essence Fest will stream via EssenceStudios.com and Essence.com on Friday-Sunday over two weekends, June 25-27 and July 2-4.