On Sunday, Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene engaged in a general election debate against Democratic opponent Marcus Flowers. Greene, who has called Kwanzaa a “fake religion,” made transphobic remarks and used social media to spread misinformation about Covid-19, is running for a second term as Congresswoman.

The Atlanta Press Club’s Loudermilk-Young Debate began with Flowers addressing Greene’s support of the January 6 insurrection and those jailed in pretrial detention after arrests for assaulting police and other violent crimes during the incident.

The moderator, Karyn Greer, tried to move on but Greene insisted on talking. And cue the white women tears:

“You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riots as any other member of Congress,” Greene stated. “That was the third day I had on the job, I had nothing to do with what happened there that day, and I will not have you accuse me of that. That is wrong of you to do, you are lying about me and you will not defame my character in that manner.”

Advertisement

Flowers, without losing his cool, then asked: “Did Joe Biden win the [2020] election, Congresswoman Greene?” Greene retorted: “Joe Biden is the President of the United States, Marcus,” as she raised her voice.

“Absolutely. But you pushed a big lie that said he did not win the election. And...you drove those people over the Capitol on January 6 with your lie.”

Greene rudely interrupted him to assert: “There was election fraud in the 2020 election and my husband has the proof of it.”

Trump and his supporters have filed more than 60 lawsuits to overturn the 2020 election results in states that he lost. All but one were unsuccessful because they were unable to prove their accusations or they were thrown out because of procedural errors.

Advertisement

Greene’s white womanhood has aided the far-right agenda, as she continues to cast herself as the victim in order to spread bigotry and misinformation. Luckily, Flowers didn’t take the bait.