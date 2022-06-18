These days, while many celebs are looking for ways to retract from social media and the blogs, LeToya Luckett is determined to make all digital platforms work to her advantage. In her new show, “Leave it to LeToya,” the Grammy award winning singer-songwriter is giving us a birds eye view into the intimate details of her life. Per NBC News, Luckett cares about her professional accolades, sure, but above all else, she wants people to know that she’s a real mom, with real issues.

“I’m a woman of strength. I’m a woman of integrity. I’m a mom that doesn’t get it right all the time. And I’m OK with that,” she said. “I am OK with me. I want to teach that to my kids. And that’s what I want everyone to see.”

With the help of entertainment production company Kin, “Leave it to LeToya” premiered on Tuesday on the Facebook Watch, Instagram , and YouTube platforms. The show promises to be “an unfiltered look into different parts of her life.” And like most of us, every part ain’t pretty. Luckett will openly discuss the difficulties she had achieving success after her time in the mega girl group, Destiny’s Child.

“I had a business in Houston at the time and a home,” the artist shares. “But it was a lot of financial responsibility to have another home in L.A. and pursue a career. But I did, even if it meant me sleeping in a car. Even if it meant me sleeping in hotels. Even if it meant all the challenges that I would have to face. I still did it because I still believed in myself and believed that I had purpose in L.A.”

She credits this will and deep belief in herself to the Black women who helped raise her.

“As a kid, thank God, I had an amazing tribe of women around me that my mother placed in my life that would tell me words of encouragement,” she said. “That helped me to get through a lot of the life.”

Outside of her desire to continue making music, Luckett had other career aspirations as well. The show highlights some of the struggles she faced as a Black woman business owner. At one point, the singer owned a boutique that she found hard to keep financed. As a single mother, Luckett shares that she’s had to learn to be smart with her finances.

“It is harder for us. And with me, it makes me have to think smarter and be a smart saver. Especially being a single mom of two kids,” she said. “You never know what can happen. And you need to know that the door isn’t going to be swung open for you.”

Luckett is looking forward to swinging open her own doors these days, and is excited to tell her story in the way that only she can.

‘Here’s a first look at what I have going on,’” she said. “[Having your own platform] also helps you control your narrative because they know it’s coming from you.”