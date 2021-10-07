Letitia Wright is not Shuri.

If she were, she’d be one of the smartest people on the planet with her advanced knowledge and intellect of all things technology, engineering and science, the latter of which an overwhelming majority of today’s medical advancements, like, say, I don’t know VACCINES are largely based on.

You want to know how I know Letitia Wright isn’t Shuri? Aside from the fact that Shuri is a fictional character and essentially not real, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Wright has been reportedly spewing anti-vaccine sentiments on the set of Black Panther 2 while filming in Atlanta. Though the specifics of what she’s shared is unknown, folks can recall the time late last year when she reposted a fact-free video from a church leader in London that espoused anti-vax sentiments and questioned the efficacy of vaccines and their origins. Appearing to be on the defensive at the time, Wright responded: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get canceled.”

*Deep, heavy, Vibranium-filled sigh* See what I mean?

As THR also notes, Wright subsequently dropped her U.S. team of representatives following the backlash. Additionally, Disney, the studio behind Black Panther, has plans to roll out a type of “sticker system” for all of its new productions in mid-October that will require “visible proof of COVID-19 vaccination status,” in accordance with the “return-to-work agreement between AMPTP and Hollywood’s unions. Those in Zone A who are fully vaccinated will have a wristband. Those who are not, will not. (Anything already shooting is not covered.)”

Back in August, Wright suffered from minor injuries stemming from an accident involving a stunt rig while filming in Boston, though she recovered quickly. While I’m grateful the ancestors did right by protecting her, I can’t help but wish they had given her “di smarts of the Black Pentha” so she could stop repeating all this nonsense.