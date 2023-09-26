Lessons from Brilliant Black Minds at the 2023 Root Institute

During the panel, The Root explained there is pressure for Black creators to imagine their characters in a certain way in order to represent the Black community in a more positive light. We asked Susan Fales-Hill, the powerful TV producer and writer: Do you think there is still that responsibility for Black creators to shoulder that?



Advertisement

Susan Fales-Hill: “I think for anyone with a conscience there always is that sense of what am I saying, who am I going to offend, am I doing right by us, and I do the best thing?” Hill goes on to explain that in the shows she works on she tries to emphasize the outliers in our community, the people that often are left in the background.