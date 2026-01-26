Lemon Pepper Wings are So Popular in Georgia There Might Be a New Law For Them!

Anaheim, CA – February 28: Lemon pepper wings with garlic ranch available at California Craft Brews inside California Adventure during the Food and Wine Festival at the Disneyland Resort on Friday, February 28, 2025. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been to Atlanta, then you know the city is serious about two things: Falcons football and chicken wings! Over the years, the capital city has become known for their wings– which you can even score at a strip club — and now, Georgia lawmakers want to recognize one popular wing flavor on a major scale.

New legislation aims to make lemon pepper the official wing flavor of the peach state. House Bill 1013 is a bipartisan effort introduced by state Rep. Eric Bell this month. According to the bill, lemon pepper flavor goes beyond the simple pleasures of your tastes buds! It has transcended into an international symbol for the state, which also gave us trap music and Coca-Cola.

If passed, the wing flavor joins more foods associated with the state. Lawmakers passed legalization back in April 2025 cornbread the state bread, 11 Alive reported. That bill noted the history of corn in Georgia, which has been a staple crop in the state since before European settlers arrived, we previously told you.

As Native tribes and enslaved African continued to grow corn, they began reinventing typical ways to use and consume the crop. That’s how we got soul food and ultimately, cornbread. While the history of lemon pepper doesn’t go as far back as cornbread’s, it still has a special place in Georgians’ hearts.

“In 1982, J.R. Crickets, an Atlanta-based restaurant, introduced the chicken wing to Georgia, bringing with it the standard Buffalo flavor that quickly became a culinary mainstay,” the recent legislation read. “Over the years, Georgians elevated chicken wings into a cultural experience, giving birth to unique local flavors and traditions.”

If you ever get the chance to order wings in Atlanta, you’ll likely be shocked by the variety of wing flavors and combinations you can pick from, which according to the bill is yet another reason why Georgia needs to honor its legacy as the wing capital. The bill emphasized the flavor for “representing creativity, boldness, and Southern hospitality–” all of which also describe the southern state.

“Whether [it’s] Buffalo with lemon pepper sprinkles, ‘lemon pepper wet,’ all flats, or hot honey lemon pepper, Lemon pepper wings resonate across Georgia communities, transcending race, region, and class, and bring people together at cookouts, family gatherings, sporting events, and neighborhood restaurants,” the state bill continued.

The bill also noted just how culturally significant lemon pepper has become– a lot of which could be credited to Atlanta. “…References in music by artists such as Gucci Mane, Ziggy2Playa, and Rick Ross; the celebrated NBA star Lou Williams, affectionately named ‘Lemon Pepper Lou;’ and countless other cultural nods” all prove Atlanta’s impact on the flavor.

If passed, Georgia would become the first U.S. state to choose a state wing flavor. Still, there’s plenty of states with their own designated foods. Pan de Campo, which is also known as “cowboy bread,” is the state bread of Texas. Maryland’s state dessert is the Smith Island Cake, a layered yellow cake with chocolate frosting.

Another Georgia bill, House Bill 65, makes collard greens the official state greens and potlikka as the state dipping sauce for the official bread. It still sits in the General Assembly since being proposed a year ago.