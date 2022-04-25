Over the weekend we got yet another reminder that fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

According to People, The Proud Family star Keke Palmer posted on Twitter about an uncomfortable fan interaction she had at a bar where a woman couldn’t take no for an answer. When the fan asked Keke for a photo multiple times, and Palmer responded no, the woman proceeded to film the actress without her permission.

“No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex,” Palmer wrote. “I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want [to] take one with her.”

She continued her thread noting that she had to remain calm because in this crazy mixed up world she’s not allowed to be upset at her boundaries clearly being crossed.

“If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon,” she tweeted.

Keke discussed the incident on Instagram, saying how she smiled and laughed as the woman filmed her because it’s her “defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time.”

This is where I remind you that celebrities are real people who have lives outside of the TV and movies you watch them in. The Alice star is well within her rights to want to relax at the bar and not take photos with you. The proper response to that is to accept it like a grown-up and move on. Filming her when you know she’s not at all interested in being filmed is uncalled for, disrespectful and possibly criminal depending on the laws of the county and state.

This is so upsetting for Keke as earlier in the day, she was posting about the trailer release for her new Disney/Pixar film Lightyear. You couldn’t give this talented Black woman one day to revel in her success?