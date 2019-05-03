Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Looks like the band is almost back together.



Tyronn Lue, the shadow coach who helped bring an NBA Championship to the then-LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, is reportedly taking his phantom coaching skills to Los Angeles Lakers, where he will be reunited with the true Lakers head coach, LeBron James.

While nothing has officially been announced, ESPN’s oracle Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a “Woj bomb” on Friday noting that the two sides are getting close to a deal.

Much like Jesse Jackson before him, Lue would be a shadow senator for the Lakers, which means that he will be allowed to run practices and talk with the press. He will look and answer like a head coach, but during game times, he will be expected to read LeBron’s hand gestures to know when to call a timeout, give LeBron rest and when to sub out ineffective players. Lue reportedly made a good impression on the Lakers when he was interviewed in late April, and by good impression I mean that LeBron likes him.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Lakers were reportedly interested in an actual coach in Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams but Williams signed a five-year deal to coach the Phoenix Suns.

All reports are claiming that the job is Lue’s to turn down and should he want it, a deal would be coming soon. There appears to be speculation that Los Angeles could still be working to woo several top-notch players, including Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard.

And so now we wait to see how long it takes Lue to say yes. I’m betting on before 5 p.m. Eastern standard time because it’s not like Lue has anything else going on. Also I do think it was kind of messed up that Lue didn’t get another shot to coach once Cleveland tossed him aside like hot garbage after he helped hold team bags and fake yell at players during practices on their way to a championship.