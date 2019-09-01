LeBron James Vying to Trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’

Photo: Mark J. Terrill (AP)

LeBron James has reportedly filed a trademark for the popular food and day, “Taco Tuesday.”

Gerben Law Firm attorney Josh Gerben disclosed the filing on Twitter, adding that the NBA superstar intends to continue his social media posts while creating a Taco Tuesday-themed podcast.

According to the trademark application, James wants to trademark the phrase for “advertising and marketing services” through “indirect methods” that include social media and blogging.

The four-time MVP is either making a shrewd business move or has devised some cockamamie idea that may infuriate those who will accuse him of cultural and culinary appropriation.

Through his robust social media following (over 95 million followers on Instagram and Twitter, in total), the Cleveland native has been the face of ‘Taco Tuesday’ with regular posts of him eating tacos on Tuesday.

According to Forbes, James ranks No. 17 on its 2019 Celebrity 100 Earnings and No. 8 on its of the World’s Highest Paid Athletes with $89 million.

No stranger to the casual food business, Blaze Business—which he was an early investor in—ranked as the fastest growing restaurant chain ever, in 2017.