In what should come as a complete surprise to absolutely nobody, the NBA has suspended LeBron James for the first time in his 19-year career as a result of his on-court altercation with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart on Sunday, per ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been suspended one game for “recklessly hitting” Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face during their altercation in Sunday’s game, the NBA announced on Monday. Stewart has been suspended two games for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing” James, who will serve his suspension on Tuesday when the Lakers visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Stewart will miss the Pistons’ home game against Miami on Tuesday and their game Wednesday at Milwaukee. James will forfeit about $284,000 in salary, while Stewart will lose about $45,000.

On Sunday, Stewart was left bleeding profusely after catching an elbow from James while the two jostled for rebounding position in the third quarter.

Enraged, the Pistons center then proceeded to make multiple attempts to go after King James. But thankfully, he was kept at bay by his teammates, team personnel, and stadium security in place.

While the suspensions were expected, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that LeBron seemingly got off easy with only a one-game suspension. Especially since former Cleveland Cavalier J.R. Smith received a harsher two-game penalty when he delivered his own stray elbow during the 2015 NBA Playoffs.

As fate would have it, the Lakers and Pistons face off again on Sunday in Los Angeles. But hopefully, cooler heads prevail and no other incidents take place.