LeBron fans will soon have a new team to root for!

King James will be taking his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers and leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers behind.

James will be playing on a four-year, $153.3 million contract, his agency, Klutch Sports Group announced on Sunday.

This will be the longest deal that James has signed since his six-year contract with the Miami Heat in 2010.

James made a statement four years ago saying he intended to end his career with the Cavaliers, according to ESPN. Regardless of whether or not he actually does that, James has undoubtedly left his mark on the team and the city.

James made an Insta story, thanking the Cavs for the time he spent with them. The message read, “Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons. This will always be home.”

If anything, Ohio needs to be thanking LeBron.