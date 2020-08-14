LeBron James, Los Angeles Dodgers to Turn Dodgers Stadium Into a Polling Center for Presidential Election

Photo : Slaven Vlasic ( Getty Images )

In June, LeBron James unveiled his plan to protect the voting rights of Black Americans with the launch of his non-profit organization, More Than a Vote.

And nearly two months later, ESPN reports that King James and the Los Angeles Dodgers will partner to turn Dodgers Stadium into a polling station for the upcoming presidential election in November.

“Dodger Stadium is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and we’re proud to continue to partner with the County to make the property available for the benefit of the community at large,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “Voting is all of our civic duty, and we’re excited to work with More Than a Vote to do anything we can to help get out the vote by making this process as easy, accessible and safe for all Angelenos.”

In recent months, Dodgers stadium has been used to distribute food and provide COVID-19 testing, but this is the first time that a Major League Baseball team has offered its stadium as a voting center. In the five days leading up to the November 3 election, voters registered in Los Angeles County will be able to vote at the stadium and enjoy free parking.

“I may still be new to L.A. but didn’t take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers. We are all in this together,” LeBron said in a statement. “I’m really proud we were able to help the Dodgers become the first MLB stadium to open for voting. This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”