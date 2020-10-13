LeBron James and Michelle Obama Join Forces to Encourage People to Vote Early

Photo : Mike Ehrmann ( Getty Images )

High-key, if I just won my fourth championship ring after spending months away from my family, I’d probably sit my happy ass down for a beat. LeBron James, fresh from winning his fourth ring and (probably) beating his son’s ass, has teamed up with former First Lady Michelle Obama to encourage folks to vote early.

Advertisement

Politico reports that Obama’s When We All Vote and James’ More Than A Vote will join forces throughout the month of October to help increase early voter turnout. The partnership will provide information, transportation, personal protective equipment, and other services to early voting sites across the country. The former First Lady is also launching a challenge to get more people to the polls before Nov. 3.

“Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot and with only 21 days until Election Day, making your plan to vote early is critical,” Obama said in a statement released to The Associated Press. “It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can’t leave anyone behind.”

Advertisement

The partnership plans to hold in-person events in cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Philadelphia. They will all be held within walking distance of early voting sites, with free food provided by the nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Staff and attendees will have to follow COVID-19 protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Lyft has agreed to provide discounted transportation to the events, while personal protective equipment, and information on voters’ rights will be provided by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and the Election Protection coalition.



For those who won’t be able to attend the in-person events, When We All Vote will hold a virtual couch party on Oct. 23. Additionally, the organization has announced it will provide $1 million in grants so its partner organizations can hold events of their own.



Michelle Obama founded When We All Vote in 2018 as a way to increase voter participation. LeBron James founded More Than A Vote in June alongside Trae Young and Jalen Rose. The group was created to help educate Black voters and combat voter suppression.

Advertisement

Now that the important issues are out the way, I’m gonna get back to dying over these memes about LeBron coming home.