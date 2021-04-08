Leader of Neo-Nazi Group Pleads Guilty to Harassing Journalists and Advocates of Color

Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

Welcome to another installment of “Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes!” I’m your host as always, and today’s contestant is the leader of a neo-Nazi group who pleaded guilty to harassing journalists and advocates of color. What’s his prize, you ask? Potential jail time!



According to NBC News, 25-year-old Cameron Shea was among the four members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division arrested and charged last year after it was found they plastered posters on the homes of various journalists and advocates. The editor of a Jewish newspaper in Arizona had a poster taped to their bedroom window that had their name and address on it, along with the message: “Your actions have consequences. Our patience has its limits,” and “You have been visited by your local Nazis.”



Well, actions do indeed have consequences and Shea is potentially facing up to 15 years in jail for his. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy as well as a count of interfering with a federally protected activity, a.k.a. a hate crime. Shea also sent threatening posters to two members of the Anti-Defamation League, as well as a reporter who had covered the hate group.

Online chat records revealed that Shea was attempting to organize sad white boys nationwide. In his plea agreement, Shea said that he was attempting to create a “show of force, demonstrating we are capable of massive coordination.”

Shea was the third of the four arrested to plead guilty, with the other two members basically telling authorities “We don’t play that shit no more.” Just a guess, but it sounds to me like they were just trying to troll and didn’t really think about the consequences that could arise from violating federal law by committing a hate crime.

Say it with me folks: You hate to see it!

Kaleb Cole was the fourth person who was arrested and is alleged to be the leader of the Washington state Atomwaffen cell. He pleaded not guilty and is set to face trial in September. The government actually did come and take Cole’s guns away under a “red flag” law, as it was alleged he was preparing for a “race war.”



Can white people please get other hobbies that don’t involve fantasizing about killing people who don’t look or agree with them? I’m just saying, comic books are a delightful use of time, and they probably won’t have you winding up in jail.