Le’Veon Bell Refuses to Give NFL More Blood for ‘Random’ Drug Testing

Le’Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets stands for the national anthem prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo : Steven Ryan ( Getty Images )

If Le’Veon Bell really sticks to his guns, the NFL may have better luck getting the blood of Yeezus.

In November, the New York Jets running back vowed not to give the league any more of his blood specimens.



On Friday, he posted on Twitter that he found a notice in his locker saying he had been “randomly selected by the NFL drug testing program’s Medical Advisor to complete a doping test today.”

The word today was underlined for emphasis.

So that means they mean business.

The Washington Free Press’s “2019 Man of the Year” was told to report “immediately” to the team’s drug testing area.

The NFL also wanted him to bring a government or team issued photo to prove he is who he says he is.

“I bet I don’t,” Bell responded on Twitter, even @NFL for emphasis, accompanied by three tears of joy emojis.



Tests were administered later in the day at the Jets’ training facility, and Bell declined to tell reporters whether he made himself available, USA Today reported.



In November, the 27-year Reynoldsburg, OH native said that he had been randomly selected for an HGH blood test five times over the first 10 weeks of the season.

“I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty ass needles.. find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.”

“Dirty ass” needles?

Bell would be subject to league suspension by refusing to take more tests.

CBS sportscaster Phil Simms has dubbed Bell the “Great Hesitator” or his elusive running style on the field.

In March, the former Pittsburg Steeler signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets with $35 million guaranteed.

It’s money well spent, considering he just helped his new team beat his old team during last Sunday’s game at Metlife Stadium.

Now, only if they can get that negro to do what they say, even though he doesn’t want to do it.



