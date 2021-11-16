New York-based Wachtell Lipton firm, which is working on behalf of the NBA in order to investigate allegations of sexism and “racially insensitive behavior” that have been levied against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, has reached out to team employees and assured them of confidentiality in exchange for their participation in the investigation.

From ESPN:

In initial remarks made to Phoenix Suns employees Monday, lawyers from the New York-based Wachtell Lipton firm that’s investigating the team and majority owner Robert Sarver addressed concerns about retaliation, confidentiality and a timeline for completion, league sources told ESPN. Two attorneys from the firm—David Anders and Sarah Eddy—were in Phoenix and led the talk to employees over a Zoom call, league sources said. The attorneys on the call explained that anyone who would like to remain confidential in a potential final report would indeed have their identity kept confidential, according to league sources. Employees were also told, league sources said, that a thorough investigation would take time and that the attorneys were interested in all perspectives from all employees.

On Nov. 4, the NBA addressed the accusations involving Sarver’s misconduct and announced that Wachtell Lipton had been hired to find facts and eliminate any preconceived notions involving an investigation.

“The allegations contained in today’s ESPN article are extremely serious, and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation,” the league said in its statement. “The NBA and WNBA remain committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees. Once the investigation is completed, its findings will provide the basis for any league action.”

The allegations against Sarver came to light courtesy of a bombshell report by Baxter Holmes of ESPN, in which sources detailed a “hostile and toxic workplace” rife with racist and misogynistic behavior.