Lavar Ball Just Suffered This Shocking, and Sad, Medical Procedure, But Why...?

Lavar Ball, the outspoken father of the Ball brothers (Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball) recently underwent a procedure that will change his way of life. Although we still don’t know the reason why.

On Wednesday, it was reported by TMZ that Ball’s right foot was amputated after suffering a medical issue. Despite it being unclear what Ball is going through healthwise, the founder of the Big Baller Brand is in good spirits, despite the loss of his limb.

Several sports fans on social media were shocked to hear the news and were empathetic to what Ball is going through, which is normally a rarity on the internet.

One user on X wrote, “The fact that Lavar ball is still smiling after having his foot amputated is wild . People love to hate him but he’s done nothing but care about his sons and bring positivity to everyone.”

Someone else added, “No Lavar Ball slander will be tolerated getting a foot amputated is no joke.”

Another person posted, “LaVar Ball got his whole foot amputated & still has a big ol’ smile on his face. No wonder all his kids are really successful. He doesn’t let a damn thing stop him from nothing.”

The 57-year-old has been a controversial figure in the sports world ever since his oldest son, Lonzo, was a star at UCLA. He’s always been an outspoken person who believed that his sons were the best at every level of basketball.

Even though many felt he was too hands-on, he’s continued to be present in their lives and it turned out to be the correct move. Lonzo recently agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension with the Chicago Bulls.

In the summer of 2023, LaMelo signed a 5-year extension worth $260 million.

LiAngelo, basketball player turned rapper, signed a $13 million deal with Def Jam after the debut of his hit record, “Tweaker.” Whatever he’s doing to motivate his sons, it’s working and translating to dollars in their pockets.

