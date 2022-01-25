Kerry Washington has found her co-stars for the upcoming scripted podcast drama Prophecy. Variety reports, Laurence Fishburne and Daniel Dae Kim will join Washington for the Audible project.



Advertisement

“In Prophecy, when a series of unexplainable events happens simultaneously around the world, Virginia (Washington) – a hydrologist, Daniel - a British zoo veterinarian, and Jonah (Kim) – a commercial diver, will find themselves at the head of each phenomena under investigation by government agent, Thomas (Fishburne). As they fight for survival, they soon realize they are all connected in this contemporary, Biblical reimagining of the Virgin Mary, Daniel in the Lions’ Den, and Jonah and the Whale.”

As previously reported by The Root, Prophecy is one of three scripted podcasts Washington is executive producing exclusively for Audible through her company Simpson Street.

Alongside Prophecy creator/writer/director Randy McKinnon, Washington announced the news during an episode of Variety’s Streaming Room.

“He read the material and flipped out, was just like ‘I’m in — I love this,’” Washington said about Fishburne. “And we, of course, all started pinching ourselves because his voice is so iconic.”

The eight episode drama is scheduled for release later this year.

“To have somebody who’s so extraordinary like Daniel Dae Kim, who I love so much as an actor and producer… he’s bringing an element and a region and ethnicity, and that idea that representation matters,” Washington said.

Advertisement

Fishburne can currently be seen as Pops in the final season of black-ish, as well as the upcoming films The School for Good and Evil and John Wick: Chapter 4.

“I used to write short stories, and I’d always daydream about who could play things,” McKinnon said. “So it was like, you go from a moment where you’re just sort of daydreaming about the day that your words can be spoken by Kerry Washington — and then you have Laurence Fishburne.”

Advertisement

Kim is best known for his roles in the TV shows Lost and Hawaii Five-0. He can be seen in the highly anticipated live action Netflix series adaptation Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Washington will follow Prophecy with romantic drama podcast Between Me and You, and fantasy The Last Black Queen.

Advertisement

Does the addition of Laurence Fishburne and Daniel Dae Kim make you more interested in checking out to Prophecy?