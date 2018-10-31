Photo: iStock

It’s the final push toward Election Day—and if voting isn’t already on your mind (girl, how?) and you haven’t had a chance to cast your ballot yet, Michelle Obama and her When We All Vote initiative have one final event for you: a digital telethon that anyone can participate in—because it doesn’t involve money.

The “Telethon for America,” a two-hour, live comedy event, will stream on YouTube, Facebook Live and Comedy Central Online from 9 to 11 p.m. ET on Monday, and feature a slew of comedians and performers. Lil Rel is among those slated to join, as are Aisha Tyler, Wyatt Cenac, Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss. The completely digital telethon will not only feature live performances, but comedy, music, pre-taped segments, and a celebrity phone bank. (Editor’s Note: The Root is an official media partner of When We All Vote.)

Each of the dozens of performers slated to participate in the telethon will also have the option of streaming the event on their own digital platforms, in an effort to attract as many young voters as possible and get their commitment to show up at the polls on Tuesday.

“Not only will we encourage voters to go vote and take their friends and families with them, but we’ll arm them with all the tools and information they need to cast their ballot,” said When We All Vote CEO Kyle Lierman in a press release.

Historically, young voters made up the smallest slice of the American electorate—and turnout among voters aged 18-29 are notoriously low during the midterms. However, that could very well change this year, according to at least one poll which shows 40 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds respondents saying they will “definitely vote” in this year’s elections. In 2016, just under 20 percent of voters under 30 cast a ballot.