Father’s Day is almost here, which means it’s about that time to celebrate all the dope dads, uncles, grandfathers, and father figures who bring joy to our lives and make everything so much better. And for all the dads out there worried that this last-minute gift guide will be filled with nothing but socks, I promise we got y’all on this.
Spalding x Local Hoops Limited Edition Basketball - $49
Because God is good all the time, Spalding has blessed us with what might be the sexiest basketball in the history of modern mankind. If the daddy in your life loves to hoop, he might cry tears of joy when you give him this. We’re just here to help.
Google Pixel Watch - $299
Dumb watches have never been a thing, but apparently, smart watches very much are. Who doesn’t want a watch you call make phone calls with, track your sleep patterns, schedule appointments, and turn water to wine? (Okay, I’m lying about the last one.) But all jokes aside, there is a very short list of things this watch can’t do, which is exactly why the dad in your life deserves one.
LectroFan EVO - $49
What dad do you know that doesn’t love a good nap? What makes this sleep sound machine so dope is that it generates dynamic, realistic fan sounds, white noises, and ocean sounds to help block out intrusive noise (and nagging wives) to help you fall asleep easier. So if falling asleep is a struggle for the dad in your life, this thing is the absolute truth.
FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Standing Desk Q8 - $649
Yeah, yeah, yeah. We know the dad in your life already has a computer desk. But does it electronically adjust to whether he’s sitting or standing? Does it have a built-in wireless charger and its own USB ports? Does it have an embedded drawer so he can put away his office supplies? I can keep going, but you get the point. The dad in your life deserves.
Patrón El Cielo - $129
The rumors are true: Dads get thirsty too. And Patrón’s latest and greatest is a brand-spanking new prestige silver tequila that’s perfectly suited to take the edge off when the kids get on his last nerve. Word on the street is that it also doubles as the ultimate party starter, so Dad can kill two birds with one Patrón-flavored stone.
DNA Vibe - $249
If the dad in your life is anything like the ones we know, those aches and pains are nooooooooo joke. Thankfully, DNA Vibe’s Intelligent Light Therapy increases circulation and reduces inflammation so Dad can recover faster and get back to doing what he loves most: ignoring his wife. It can be used on any body part screaming in pain, such as the neck, back, shoulders, knees, and ankles, but sadly, it won’t make the grass cut itself.
Black Wolf - Starting at $15
Why do one thing well when you can do damn near everything well? From charcoal shampoo and conditioners to charcoal face and body washes, Black Wolf prides itself on providing men with “the new breed of skin care.” They also have a Sonic Scrubber for those hard-to-reach places and a rechargeable ear cleaner that’s one of the greatest things ever. Basically, just go on their site and buy everything. Dad will appreciate it.
Meta Quest 2 - Starting at $299
Tell the dad in your life to stop sitting on his ass all day playing Call of Duty and embrace the future. Virtual reality is a good time and an even better workout. And if he’s not a gamer, that’s fine too, as the Meta Quest 2 offers plenty of other virtual experiences that will be sure to put Dad’s jaw on the floor.
Gel Blaster Starfire - $49
Ahhhhhh, yes. These are very exciting times. Adulting is exhausting and we all need to set aside a little more time for fun. Thankfully, the Gel Blaster Starfire makes that easy (and exhilarating!) by allowing Dad to shoot up everything in sight with water-based beads that dehydrate after impact and leave no mess. So whether he’s inside or outside, there will always be plenty of fun to be had. And if the Starfire doesn’t pack enough punch for the dad in your life, Gel Blaster has plenty of other options to keep the good times rolling. Take that, kids!
Chopin Family Reserve Vodka - $129
Is Dad not a tequila guy? That’s perfectly fine. Chopin Family Reserve Vodka is an equally delicious option.
Sensate 2 - $299
Here at The Root, we don’t play when it comes to health and wellness. That’s why we love the fact that Sensate 2 provides “instant calm for an anxious mind.” This palm-sized audio app uses infrasonic sound waves to send resonant frequencies through the body. Just place it on your chest and it targets the nervous system (especially the vagus nerve) to facilitate relaxation and improved resilience to stress. And we love a stress-free daddy!