Ahhhhhh, yes. These are very exciting times. Adulting is exhausting and we all need to set aside a little more time for fun. Thankfully, the Gel Blaster Starfire makes that easy (and exhilarating! ) by allowing Dad to shoot up everything in sight with water-based beads that dehydrate after impact and leave no mess. So whether he’s inside or outside, there will always be plenty of fun to be had. And if the Starfire doesn’t pack enough punch for the dad in your life, Gel Blaster has plenty of other options to keep the good times rolling. Take that, kids!