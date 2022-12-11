Grammy®-winning singer Lalah Hathaway recently premiered a new video for the duet with her late father, Donny Hathaway, of his holiday classic “This Christmas.” Lalah made her first television performance of the duet this week on Sherri. The soulful video, in which she performs the track with an animated version of her father, can be viewed now on YouTube.

The new duet of “This Christmas” weaves together stunning new vocals recorded with instrumentation by Lalah, with previously unheard vocals from an unreleased demo Donny made of the song in 1970. In the video, Donny plays acoustic piano instead of the familiar electric heard on the original. Lalah sits in with her father as they trade verses and harmonize flawlessly.

World Premiere Performance of Lalah Hathaway’s “This Christmas”

“This has been the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done. Truly, a dream come true,” Lalah Hathaway said of the new track. ”I can only hope to bring as much joy to people as my dad has for the next 50 years and beyond!”

Advertisement

“This Christmas” is the 30th most-performed holiday song of all time that continues to be heard everywhere each holiday season. More than 50 years after it debuted, “This Christmas” has been recorded by a diverse group of artists that includes Destiny’s Child, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Lady A, and more recently Pentatonix, Pink Sweat$, and Jess Glynne, just to name a few.