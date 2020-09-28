The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Video

La La Anthony: 'Proud to Be Black. Proud to Be Puerto Rican'

fleon12
Felice León
Filed to:Afro-Latinx
Afro-LatinxLa NegritudLa La Anthonypuerto ricoAnti-Blackness
1
Save

For actor La La Anthony, there is no separating her Blackness from her identity. After all, the Black and Puerto Rican actor knew from the outset that she was just that—Black and Puerto Rican.

Advertisement

In her career, the Power star worked toward ensuring that audiences see diverse representations of Latinx people—and Anthony has a message for those anti-Black forces within Latinidad: Educate yourselves.

“There’s so much misinformation and so many Spanish people that don’t want to identify with African culture or don’t want to identify with being Black, and don’t understand that we’re all Black.”

Advertisement

Anthony describes her culture as rich and vast, one that she holds dear. “It makes me proud to be Afro-Latina. Proud to be Black. Proud to be Puerto Rican,” she stressed.

In this episode of La Negritud, watch actor La La Anthony share the sincere pride that she takes in being Afro-Latina.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Texas Sheriff Charged With Evidence Tampering in Connection With the Police Custody Death of Javier Ambler

Trump Reveals Pandering 'Platinum Plan' to Black MAGA Supporters, and CeCe Winans Appears to Count in That Number

Maryland County Reaches $20 Million Settlement in Fatal Police Shooting of Handcuffed Man

A List of Broke-Ass Shit Still Less Broke Than Y'all's Broke-Ass President

DISCUSSION

Latest on The Root

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement