Kyle Rittenhouse's Bail Terms Amended After Footage of Him at Bar Flashing 'White Power' Signs

Photo : Antioch Police Department ( AP )

A judge in Wisconsin has amended Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond conditions to bar the 18-year-old from drinking or associating with known white supremacists and other bigots.



Rittenhouse is out on $2 million bail, and has been charged with the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and the wounding of another person during protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer.

NBC News reported on the change in Rittenhouse’s release terms, which comes after prosecutors filed a motion a couple weeks ago requesting his bail conditions be tightened after surveillance video showed him out at a bar in Wisconsin on Jan. 5 drinking and reportedly flashing the “OK” white power hand sign.

Rittenhouse’s mother accompanied him to the bar, which made it legal for him to drink even though he is under 21.

Now Rittenhouse is outright prohibited from drinking alcohol, having any weapons, and associating with the kind of people who reportedly greeted him with cheers at the bar and serenaded him with the song “Proud of Your Boy,” which is apparently what the white supremacist Proud Boy group uses as their anthem.

Last August, Rittenhouse travelled from Illinois to Wisconsin with an AR-15 to the protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man who was paralyzed after police fired bullets into his spine. A tentative pretrial hearing date on March 10 has been set for Rittenhouse on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, illegal possession of a firearm, and violation of curfew, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to the charges and claims he acted in self-defense.