At AmericaFest, a four-day festival hosted by Turning Point USA in Phoenix, recently acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse was greeted with a hero’s welcome— c omplete with streamers, music, and a standing ovation from the convention crowd as if he were a wrestling champion. After he spoke on a panel, he was then asked by journalist Elad Eliahu why he expressed support for Black Lives Matter.



Advertisement

Elad Eliahu was then held away from Rittenhouse and got his press pass removed. Later, Eliahu posted a video showing the confrontation at Turning Point USA’s Americafest on his Twitter account.

From Newsweek:

In the video, Eliahu said: “Excuse me Mr Rittenhouse can you tell me why you support BLM?” Eliahu is pushed further away from Rittenhouse to which he replies “I am not a threat.” He then repeats his question. Speaking to security, he says: “Why are you pushing me? I am allowed to be here.” The journalist is then told by a member of security not to try and push past him. Another member of security then approaches Eliahu and unhooks his press pass from around his neck, telling him “we are revoking that.” The security official added that he would be criminally trespassing on the property if he stays.

Listen, I was just as shocked as anybody when I read the excerpt from Rittenhouse’s interview with Tucker Carl son after his acquittal, g iven that he was seen in a bar throwing up the “OK” sign frequently used in white supremacist groups, and he showed up armed to a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha. Rittenhouse claims his ex-attorney set him up. To restate his comments:

“I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating,” Rittenhouse told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Monday night. Kyle Rittenhouse does support Black Lives Matter.

G/O Media may get a commission Sustainable sex toys Germany’s Fun Factory Brings 20 Years of Ingenuity and Care to Every Adult Toy It Ethically Makes Bring pleasure home for the holidays

Here are a few of Fun Factory's best-selling bundles for you to experience and get your safe self-love on with. Shop at Fun Factory

There’s a weirdness in this story: you get kicked out of the four-day festival if you even mention Black Lives Matter like it’s Candyman in a mirror. So, let’s consider Kyle Rittenhouse does support Black Lives Matter. It’s crazy how three words upset enough people to cause these outbursts. To reiterate for the people in the back, Black lives saying that they matter doesn’t take away from anyone else’s value . It’s making sure that when a discussion of people mattering happens, that Black people are included .