Did you forget about the Julius Jones case? If you did, Jones is on death row for the July 1999 murder of Paul Howell, who was shot outside of his parents’ home in Edmond Oklahoma. Jones has many supporters who believe he is an innocent man going on death row for something he did not do.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is one of those supporters who tweeted an extended thread on the status of Jones’ case and a plea to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to stop the planned execution of Jones.



Among other things, Kardashian tweeted, “Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing. Today Julius’ family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now.

From NBC News:



Jones is on death row for the July 1999 murder of Paul Howell, an insurance executive who was shot in the driveway of his parents’ home in Edmond as he, his sister and his two young daughters were returning from getting ice cream. Jones has maintained his innocence, saying he was set up by the actual shooter, who was an acquaintance. The state’s Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 this month to recommend that Jones’ death sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The board had previously recommended the same sentence after a hearing in September. The final decision will be made by Gov. Kevin Stitt, whose office did not reply to a request for comment Tuesday. Jones is scheduled to be executed Thursday.

Isn’t it strange that people in support of Jones have not received any sort of response from Governor Stitt? Although there has been a widespread call to action by many celebrities and politicians.

G/O Media may get a commission save up to 50% Hey Bud Skincare Early Black Friday Sale Relax, it's hemp-infused skincare

You can take up to 50% off beauty bundles and accessories for a limited time. Buy at Hey Bud Skincare

According to a report by NBC News, The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Monday recommended that the death sentence be commuted for Julius Jones. With the board chairman citing that “I believe in death penalty cases there should be no doubt, and put simply, I have doubts in this case.”

Kardashian’s tweet also gained the attention of Grammy-winning rapper J. Cole, who responded to the tweet urging people to read and share the extended thread.

Advertisement

Cole also tweeted a poster with the words, “TAKE ACTION” at the top of it urging people to call the press secretary of the Oklahoma State Capitol with instructions on a message to leave for Governor Stitt.

Advertisement

“I would like to urge Governor Stitt to stand by his own word to follow the recommendation of the Pardon and Parole board and grant Julius Jones clemency. Please save Julius from a wrongful execution.”

We’ll see if Governor Stitt listens.