For years, Kiesha Nix has championed programs that focus on the enrichment and well-being of the Los Angeles community. And now, as one of the most powerful women in the sport of philanthropy, her hard work and commitment to the cause have been rewarded with a historic promotion.

Sports Illustrated reports that after spending the past few years serving as the executive director for the Community Lakers Youth Foundation, the Los Angeles Lakers promoted the South Central native to the Vice President of Charitable Affairs. As such, Nix has become the first Black woman to serve as a vice president for the Lakers’ organization.

And guess who called her personally to congratulate her?

“I was in the middle of a Zoom call planning a community holiday event when [Magic Johsnon’s] name showed up on my phone,” she told Sports Illustrated. “I almost didn’t take the call.”

But when she did, and was greeted with, “Hello Miss VP,” she realized her dream had really come true.

“I had to pinch myself,” Nix said.

In October, the award-winning public servant explained to the Los Angeles Sentinel that she plans to expand upon the Lakers’ social responsibility within the sports industry.

“We have to take that responsibility and we have to pay it forward, and just make sure we are providing proper resources–making things available for kids or youth.” Nix said. “It all starts with sports, but it doesn’t just end there.”

She continued, “I am born and raised in South Central L.A., and it was important for me–when I delivered the check, or when we delivered the resources, that the kids get to see me because they get to see a lot of themselves in me, and I see myself in them. I let them know where I grew up and where I went to school because I wanted to give them some inspiration.”

The former Bank of America exec also understands the importance of inspiring the next generation of Black women with her own success.

“It’s so important for young people to see themselves in me. I want them to think beyond becoming the next Kobe or LeBron,” she told SI. “I’ve never bounced a basketball in my life, but when I show up wearing my championship ring, they see that there are a lot of exciting career opportunities that happen behind the scenes, from social media to esports.”

Congrats to Kiesha on her historic achievement; the city of Los Angeles will be better for everything she brings to the Lakers in her new role.