Kid Rock Goes on Alcohol-Fueled, Profanity-Laced Anti-Oprah Winfrey Rant

Kid Rock is no fan of Oprah Winfrey.

The Trump-supporting rap & roll act – now considered a country musician – made his disdain for The Queen of All Media very clear (again!) when he went on what appears to be an alcohol-fueled tirade last week at the Honky Tonk bar in Nashville.

TMZ posted a video of the five-time Grammy nominee blasting Winfrey from the stage ... saying, “F*** Oprah!”



“Oprah Winfrey is like ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this s—-’,: he continued. “F—- her. She can s—- d—- sideways.”

In the video, which appears to be recorded by a heckling fan, Rock tried to diffuse racist overtones to his anti-Oprah stance, saying: “If you say that, you’re like, ‘Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m like, OK, fine. F—- off. Sideways.”

Proving to be an equal opportunity offender — of successful women in television (perhaps) — Pamela Anderson’s ex husband also made some disparaging remarks about Emmy Award winners Joy Behar and Kathy Lee Gifford to prove he’s no racist.

This is not the first time the Cocky artist has let Winfrey have it.

In a 2008 interview with The Independent, the former Atlantic Records artist put Winfrey in the category of his “real-life villain” and said, “I just don’t believe her. Maybe it’s because I’m not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word.”

Later Friday, the 48-year-old Romeo, Michigan native added a profane tweet explaining the origin of his problem with the billionaire business maven.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said f—- that and her. End of story.”