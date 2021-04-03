Kevin Durant Fined $50k for 'Offensive and Derogatory' Language...But Also Because Michael Rapaport is Out Here Twitter Snitchin'

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates his three point shot in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on February 05, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Photo : Elsa ( Getty Images )

I agree with The Root’s Jay Connor’s advice to Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant on how to handle online taunts and criticism from every Tom, Dick and Michael Rapaport: Don’t.

As we previously reported, Rapaport — aka if “I’m too pale to be wishing I was Black this bad ” was a person —posted screenshots on Twitter recently revealing a private text- versation between him and the NBA superstar and a beef that no one knew about and very few people care about now that we know.

According to Yahoo Sports, the NBA has hit Durant with a fine of $50,000 over his use of “offensive and derogatory language on social media,” and said that Durant has “acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.”

I mean, on one hand, this all happened because Rapaport—who stays being the worst kind of white man for reasons that include him thinking that having “rap” in his name means his views on Black issues are relevant —couldn’t take the level of antagonism he’s always dishing out and decided to go Twitter-snitching and showing off screenshots of conversations that were private.

On the other hand, based on those screenshots , Durant hasn’t updated his trash talk since the 90s schoolyard days and he still thinks variations of “nigga, you gay” are appropriate.

Anyway, on Thursday, Durant addressed his exchange with Rapaport and apologized to the public for the things that he said.

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used,” Durant said to reporters, according to ESPN. “That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”