Insert *Heavy Negro Sigh * Here we are again. It’s been two months since the leaked racist phone call between former Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez and her two colleagues stirred unrest among city residents. One colleague, Councilman Kevin de León, previously refused the public’s calls to resign. However, he may have made himself an even less desirable candidate for office following his recent public appearance.

According to ABC News, de León is being investigated following an alleged physical altercation with a community activist last Friday. In a video posted to Twitter, the council member was spotted at a children’s toy giveaway and Christmas tree lighting event in Lincoln Heights when he got into a confrontation with activist Jason Reedy. De León alleged Reedy and a group of attendees berated him, calling him racist and tried to bar him from exiting the event.

From where the video begins, he’s seen grabbing Reedy by the collar and tackling him down to the ground as Reedy rips off his Santa hat trying to regain his composure. In conclusion, it was a hot mess. Check it out below:

Prior to this incident, de León ’s presence at the council meeting just hours beforehand stirred up chaos as the public returned for yet another round of protests demanding that he leave the council.

Read more from The Associated Press:

Council President Paul Krekorian, who has called on de Leon to step down, said in a statement that the councilman, one of his staff members and a volunteer were attacked and he called it intolerable. The Los Angeles Times reported that activists said de Leon was the aggressor. “This city has endured horrendous division and toxicity in recent months,” Krekorian said. “We need to reject hatred in all of its forms and we need to reject the atmosphere of intimidation, bullying and threats.” De Leon appeared Friday at his first council meeting since mid-October, setting off a chaotic protest between competing factions in the audience. About a dozen protesters bellowed at de Leon to leave the ornate chamber, while his supporters chanted “Kevin, Kevin.” Some council members walked out and police ejected two people, fearing they might fight.

The third culprit in the scandal, councilmember Gil Cedillo, lost his reelection bid and his term has since expired. As of now, de León is the only one left swinging fists at the air, fighting to salvage his reputation despite being benched and called to resign by the President.