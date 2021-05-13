Kerby Jean-Raymond Will Be the First Black American Designer to Present During Paris Haute Couture

Kerby Jean-Raymond attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 Awards on November 04, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

It has been nearly 48 years since designer Stephen Burrows brought Black American influence to France in the famed Battle of Versailles in November 1973—and eight years since Kerby Jean-Raymond launched his highly acclaimed label, Pyer Moss. This July, the CFDA Award-winning founder and creative director will make his own transatlantic mark on the fashion world, as he becomes the first Black American designer to present during Paris Haute Couture Week, at the invitation of the Chambre Syndicale.

More on the groundbreaking milestone, via a press release provided to The Glow Up:

Kerby Jean-Raymond, Designer of Pyer Moss, will present a Pyer Moss Haute Couture Collection as a part of the official Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture Collections Fall/Winter 2021/2022 calendar this coming July. This will be the first time Pyer Moss has been invited as a guest designer at Paris Haute Couture and the first Haute Couture collection by the house.

Details about the haute couture collection’s presentation date will be released in June. However, devotees of Pyer Moss and Jean-Raymond, who is also global creative director for Reebok, can also look forward to the runway return of its ready-t0-wear collection. The label, recently worn by Vice President Kamala Harris during Inauguration Week, will be returning to New York Fashion Week this September after a two-year hiatus.

For those wondering, yes, the biannual Fashion Week, which has been primarily virtual for the past two seasons due to the pandemic, is anticipating “a signiﬁcant return to live shows” this fall, according to a letter from CFDA Chairman Tom Ford provided to The Glow Up.

“This season’s shows are an opportunity to reaffirm the resilience and independence of American fashion and New York City as a global fashion force,” Ford continued. He further explained that New York Fashion Week will run from Wednesday, September 8 to Sunday, September 12, closing with part one of the postponed and revamped Met Gala, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” of which Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman will be among this year’s co-chairs.

“Together, our talent and united front give American fashion its unique character and strength,” Ford concluded.

