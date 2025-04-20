Kenya Moore Spilled All the Pipin' Hot Tea in a YouTube Confessional. Here's What We Learned...

After a highly anticipated wait, Kenya Moore came through with all the tea about what went down this season on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Debuting Kenya Moore’s ‘The Confessionals,’ the suspended Atlanta housewife was armed with receipts longer than a CVS checkout slip, addressing Brit Eady and her publicized clashes with past cast mates. And whew, there is a lot to unpack.

Filmed in a salon chair at her Atlanta-based hair spa, the video opens with Moore bashfully quoting Kendrick Lamar’s opening lines in his 2024 diss track “Not Like Us:” “They try to rig the game but you can’t fake influence.” A clear shot to a particular cast member, presumingly at Eady.

For context, fans finally saw the controversial incident that led to Moore parting ways with the show on Sunday, April 6. Moore had been beefing with Eady, and following a fiery argument, Eady made remarks threatening Moore.

Eady said during the episode how she stills has her “pistols, so. I don’t play them games. I got whips ... pistols, everything,” suggesting she’d shoot Moore. By the time Moore caught wind of the threats, Eady apologized, bringing Moore flowers to the grand opening of her salon as an olive branch. However, Moore decided to follow through with the retaliation she planned in response to Eady’s comments. She displayed large poster board images to party attendees showing sexually explicit images of Eady — who had left the event just before the damning presentation.

In the thirty-minute YouTube confessional, Moore wasted no time denouncing untrue narratives. Here’s what stood out.

She Called Out Co-Star Porsha Williams

The mother of one blasted Williams for saying that another housewife helped her expose Eady.

“I know for a fact that one of these housewives who is still on the show is the one who gave Kenya a big part of that nude information,” Williams alleged on her YouTube channel, Don’t Call Me Porsha, in a video of her own about the scandal.

Moore was not having it, immediately shutting down the false claim. “Absolutely no one gave me anything. Stop using my situation for clickbait,” Moore said, accusing Williams of using her to profit from her storyline.

Debunking Revenge Porn Accusations

Addressing accusations of revenge porn, Moore declares, “That’s a lie,” even repeating it three times for emphasis. She clarifies that the photos were already publicly available across multiple adult sites. Moore even sought legal advice, confirming that under Georgia law, because the images were searchable and publicly accessible, it does not constitute as revenge porn.

She Confessed to Her Wrongdoings

She didn’t shy away from owning her vindictive actions. Moore admitted what she did was unacceptable and even shared an audible clip apologizing to Eady and the entire cast.

What She Really Thinks About Eady

In the first few weeks of the show, Moore claims that Eady was “boring” and their negative interactions were “calculated” to create a storyline for the show. “I think when she was interviewing for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ she wanted the villain role,” Moore speculated, believing that Eady promised production to go after the reality veteran. She also accused Bravo of ignoring Eady’s threats during filming. “I keep a pistol for b***hes like you,” she recalls Eady saying.

She Had Smoke for Bravo, Too...

Moore also called out Bravo for what she deemed as a lack of fairness in the Housewives franchise. She said if Eady had said this to Teresa Giudice (RHONJ) or Kyle Richards (RHOBH), the response would have been more severe.

What’s Up With the Reunion?

Fans can’t help but wonder whether Moore will get the chance for vindication during the reunion. She admitted she was at first invited to the reunion, usually filmed in New York, but was later disinvited.

Social media timelines lit up chatting about the first confessional episode. One X commenter said, “Kenya Moore, who has been physically assaulted, didn’t get the protection white housewives get on other franchises.”

Another commenter posted: “It’s a network without a standard, but they always find a way to make sure to discipline Kenya.”

Another viewer expressed gratitude for Moore’s unfiltered confessional. “Now, y’all know I’ve had this love/hare relationship with Ms. Twirl, but she took back the narrative and exposed the entire RHOA production and Brit Eady for the liar she is. Good job, Kenya.”

Moore made her final Season 16 appearance in early April, and now viewers are wondering if Moore may be gone for good. Although she has been suspended for the remainder of the season, it’s unclear whether she will return for next season.