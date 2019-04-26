Photo: Matt Rourke (AP Images)

I’m not sure how Kellyanne Conway does it. The Crypt Keeper is not only the White House counselor, she’s also second liar if White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders is busy, and she’s married to a man who absolutely detests her boss.



George Conway doesn’t just dislike the president’s politics, he’s very good at beating the president at his own game. The president, as you may already know, loves to come up with derogatory and offensive nicknames for those who go against him.

As it stands, the president has called Hillary Clinton everything but a child of God. He’s referred to her as “Crooked,” “Lyin’” and “Heartless” Hillary. I think former FBI Director James Comey still holds the record for most nicknames assigned to him by Trump with seven, including such goodies as “Leakin’ Lyin’” (both of which he’s used separately), “Sanctimonious,” “Slimeball” and “Slippery.”

On Thursday, Trump got a taste of his own medicine, and I’m not talking STD antibiotics here. I’m talking seeing his name attached to an unflattering moniker that was trending on Twitter, and there was absolutely nothing he could do about it after George Conway coined the name “Deranged Donald,” and the people loved it.

According to the Washington Post, which reportedly sparked Trump’s new name, Conway became annoyed after reading a Post story that the president was continuing to push a widely debunked claim that the United Kingdom helped the Obama administration spy on his 2016 campaign. Conway then tweeted out the hashtag #DerangedDonald. With a nice push from MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin, the internet took off and running and on Thursday, #DerangedDonald made it all the way to the No. 2 spot worldwide on these tweet streets.

Trump hasn’t addressed the new nickname, and the White House didn’t respond to the Post request for comment. Maybe that’s because they were too busy doing the hard work of answering questions from Fox News’ new staff during the first press briefing in over a month.

From The Post:

The swiftness with which the hashtag took off marks yet another example of the president’s critics adopting his tactics. In the Trump era, political discourse has become increasingly characterized by public figures, including elected officials from both sides of the aisle, trading barbs on social media and lampooning each other whenever cameras are rolling. Calls for civility have been tossed aside in favor of a modified version of Michelle Obama’s famed, “When they go low, we go high” edict. “When they go low, we kick them,” former Attorney General Eric Holder declared proudly in October last year. In 2017, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., offered a similar take on the former first lady’s words. “My view now is that when they go low, we fight back,” Lieu told the Los Angeles Times. Conway, a prominent conservative attorney, is one person who hasn’t shied away from tangling with the president. Launching the nickname on Thursday was just Conway’s latest move in his ongoing public spat with his wife’s boss, which has often involved both parties resorting to ugly name-calling.

The Post notes that even prominent officials got in on the fun, “such as former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and actress Mia Farrow jumped in to promote the moniker.”

As it reads in the Book of Petty, Chapter 3, Verse 12: “Thou must be willing to layeth in the bed stained with orange spray tan that thou has created.”