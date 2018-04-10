Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway has a husband. Her husband’s name is George. George is an Ivy League-educated attorney. There is a Twitter user named “George Conway” who has a sketch avatar of Kellyanne’s husband’s face. This George Conway has over 20,000 followers on Twitter, and on a daily basis he trolls the White House.



According to CNN, George Conway, Kellyanne’s husband, confirmed that the account is his, but his Twitter page doesn’t have a blue check, which would confirm that the social media site has seen him in person and checked his vitals to ensure that he isn’t a Russian bot.

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen’s office was raided by the FBI. It was glorious for all of those who don’t believe in the orange-stained policy coming from this administration. It was also crazy considering that the FBI kicked in his lawyer’s door waving the four-four.

On Tuesday, because the president has the intelligence of a desert rock that moved out of his parents’ house as a teen to roll around with a homeless tumbleweed street gang, and because no one in the White House knows how to put a decent child-lock password on the White House iPad, the president tweeted:

Advertisement

It didn’t take long for Twitter user “George Conway” to tweet the law that allows for an attorney’s office to be searched.

George’s tweet linked to the Department of Justice and code section 9-13.420, which is titled, “Searches of Premises of Subject Attorneys” and states:

For purposes of this policy only, “subject” includes an attorney who is a “suspect, subject or target,” or an attorney who is related by blood or marriage to a suspect, or who is believed to be in possession of contraband or the fruits or instrumentalities of a crime. This policy also applies to searches of business organizations where such searches involve materials in the possession of individuals serving in the capacity of legal advisor to the organization. Search warrants for “documentary materials” held by an attorney who is a “disinterested third party” (that is, any attorney who is not a subject) are governed by 28 C.F.R. 59.4 and USAM 9-19.221 et seq. See also 42 U.S.C. Section 2000aa-11(a)(3).

Advertisement

Kellyanne, if this is your husband, come get this man off Twitter because he’s destroying your boss and this isn’t the first time. In fact, George has made it his thing to correct the president’s tweets on a regular basis. When news broke that Trump’s lawyer was considering pardoning two ex-aides over concerns over what they might tell special counselor Robert Mueller regarding the investigation into Russia meddling during the 2016 election, George tweeted:

He also routinely retweets stories that undermine the administration or call into question the president’s leadership abilities.

Advertisement

After being asked why he appears to be so critical of the president, considering that his wife not only works for the man but is also one of his staunchest defenders, George tweeted:

Just to be clear, and in response to inquiries, I still VERY, VERY STRONGLY support POTUS, his Admin, policies, the executive order and of course, my wonderful wife. Which is why I said what I said this morning. Every sensible lawyer in (White House Counsel Office) and every political appointee at DOJ wd agree with me (as some have already told me). The pt cannot be stressed enough that tweets on legal matters seriously undermine Admin agenda and POTUS—and those who support him, as I do, need to reinforce that pt and not be shy about it.

Well, whoever this man is, I like what he’s doing, but you can’t help wondering, if this is Kellyanne’s husband, whether these views aren’t secretly hers—but if they aren’t, how uncomfortable must their bedtime conversation be? I mean, just imagine that Kellyanne is prepping her coffin for slumber and she gets a tweet message on her phone written by her husband, blasting the administration that she tirelessly defends.